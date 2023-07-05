Sustainment Soldiers deploy to Europe

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



I.S. Army Soldiers of the3rd Division Sustainment Brigade’s 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion and Division Sustainment Troops Battalion advance party departed for a nine-month deployment to Europe, from Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 14 and 15, 2023. Hundreds of the brigade’s Soldiers are leaving this summer to provide sustainment support and command and control to forward-stationed U.S. and Allied forces as part of the NATO mission to assure allies, increase military interoperability, and deter adversaries in Europe. The 3rd DSB are part of the 3rd Infantry Division’s nearly 6,500 Soldiers currently deployed or deploying in the coming months.