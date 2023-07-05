I.S. Army Soldiers of the3rd Division Sustainment Brigade’s 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion and Division Sustainment Troops Battalion advance party departed for a nine-month deployment to Europe, from Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 14 and 15, 2023. Hundreds of the brigade’s Soldiers are leaving this summer to provide sustainment support and command and control to forward-stationed U.S. and Allied forces as part of the NATO mission to assure allies, increase military interoperability, and deter adversaries in Europe. The 3rd DSB are part of the 3rd Infantry Division’s nearly 6,500 Soldiers currently deployed or deploying in the coming months.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2023 21:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|890434
|VIRIN:
|230715-A-DP764-8966
|Filename:
|DOD_109766512
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Sustainment Soldiers deploy to Europe, by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS
