Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sustainment Soldiers deploy to Europe

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    I.S. Army Soldiers of the3rd Division Sustainment Brigade’s 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion and Division Sustainment Troops Battalion advance party departed for a nine-month deployment to Europe, from Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 14 and 15, 2023. Hundreds of the brigade’s Soldiers are leaving this summer to provide sustainment support and command and control to forward-stationed U.S. and Allied forces as part of the NATO mission to assure allies, increase military interoperability, and deter adversaries in Europe. The 3rd DSB are part of the 3rd Infantry Division’s nearly 6,500 Soldiers currently deployed or deploying in the coming months.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 21:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890434
    VIRIN: 230715-A-DP764-8966
    Filename: DOD_109766512
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustainment Soldiers deploy to Europe, by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sustainment
    logistics
    Readiness
    deployment
    ROTM
    air dominance center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT