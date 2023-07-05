Mobility Guardian 23 Staff Sgt. Grigsby

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristan Grigsby, 139th Maintenance Group, speaks about Mobility Guardian 23 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 14, 2023. MG23 features seven participating countries - Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States - opening approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Zachary Willis)
|07.14.2023
|07.15.2023 14:29
|Interviews
|890388
|230714-F-XM616-5002
|DOD_109765390
|00:01:58
|GU
|0
|0
