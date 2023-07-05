U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Victoria Armentrout, an aeromedical technician assigned to the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, deployed from Travis Air Force Base, California, shares her thoughts on Mobility Guardian 23 and the role her and her unit have, inside a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, July 15, 2023. MG23 is a multilateral exercise involving joint foreign partners to showcase coalition ability in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2023 13:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|890384
|VIRIN:
|230715-F-CQ002-1673
|Filename:
|DOD_109765364
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobility Guardian 23 RCAF Interview, by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
