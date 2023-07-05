Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mobility Guardian 23 RCAF Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    07.15.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Victoria Armentrout, an aeromedical technician assigned to the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, deployed from Travis Air Force Base, California, shares her thoughts on Mobility Guardian 23 and the role her and her unit have, inside a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, July 15, 2023. MG23 is a multilateral exercise involving joint foreign partners to showcase coalition ability in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 13:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 890384
    VIRIN: 230715-F-CQ002-1673
    Filename: DOD_109765364
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobility Guardian 23 RCAF Interview, by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    Mobility Guardian 2023
    MG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT