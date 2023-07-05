Mobility Guardian 23 RCAF Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Victoria Armentrout, an aeromedical technician assigned to the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, deployed from Travis Air Force Base, California, shares her thoughts on Mobility Guardian 23 and the role her and her unit have, inside a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, July 15, 2023. MG23 is a multilateral exercise involving joint foreign partners to showcase coalition ability in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)