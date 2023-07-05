Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility Guardian 23 JASDF Pilot Interview

    GUAM

    07.15.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    A Japan Air Self Defense Force Major, (Name withheld for security reasons), pilot assigned to the 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron, speaks on behalf of the JASDF and their experience at Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 15, 2023. Exercise Mobility Guardian 2023. MG23 is an opportunity to train alongside our Allies and partners to demonstrate interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force broll by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 13:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 890383
    VIRIN: 230715-F-FM551-8002
    Filename: DOD_109765356
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: GU

    This work, Mobility Guardian 23 JASDF Pilot Interview, by SSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    Mobility Guardian 2023
    MG23

