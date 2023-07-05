A Japan Air Self Defense Force Major, (Name withheld for security reasons), pilot assigned to the 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron, speaks on behalf of the JASDF and their experience at Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, July 15, 2023. Exercise Mobility Guardian 2023. MG23 is an opportunity to train alongside our Allies and partners to demonstrate interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force broll by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2023 13:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|890383
|VIRIN:
|230715-F-FM551-8002
|Filename:
|DOD_109765356
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobility Guardian 23 JASDF Pilot Interview, by SSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT