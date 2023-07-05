Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARSHFIELD, VT, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Nathan Rivard 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Alpha Company, 186th Brigade Support Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, delivered five pallets of water provided by FEMA to a distribution site impacted by flooding, July 13, 2023, Marshfield, Vt. The Vermont National Guard was activated in order to respond to flood relief operations throughout the state of Vermont

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 12:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890380
    VIRIN: 230713-Z-NB545-8362
    Filename: DOD_109765353
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: MARSHFIELD, VT, US 

    This work, Vermont National Guard Water Delivery-Marshfield, by 1LT Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vermont National Guard
    VTFlood23

