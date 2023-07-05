Vermont National Guard Water Delivery-Marshfield

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with Alpha Company, 186th Brigade Support Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, delivered five pallets of water provided by FEMA to a distribution site impacted by flooding, July 13, 2023, Marshfield, Vt. The Vermont National Guard was activated in order to respond to flood relief operations throughout the state of Vermont