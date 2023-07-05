Mobility Guardian 23 Interview TSgt James Barton

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Barton, 19th Maintenance Group C130J quality assurance, speaks about Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 14, 2023. MG23 features seven participating countries - Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States - opening approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason, Staff Sgt. Bailee Ann Darbasie, Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2023 12:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|890378
|VIRIN:
|230714-F-VR222-7452
|Filename:
|DOD_109765347
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
