Spc. Luke Harrison, a field artillery radar operator assigned to the Wyoming Army National Guard, representing Region VI, gives an interview after winning the title the 2023 Army National Guard enlisted soldier of the year honors during the closing ceremony of the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition held at the Sheraton Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska, July 13, 2023. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 20:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|890357
|VIRIN:
|230713-Z-KX552-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109764735
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spc. Luke Harrison Interview for 2023 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT