    Spc. Luke Harrison Interview for 2023 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    AK, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Luke Harrison, a field artillery radar operator assigned to the Wyoming Army National Guard, representing Region VI, gives an interview after winning the title the 2023 Army National Guard enlisted soldier of the year honors during the closing ceremony of the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition held at the Sheraton Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska, July 13, 2023. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 20:03
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 890357
    VIRIN: 230713-Z-KX552-1001
    Filename: DOD_109764735
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: AK, US

    TAGS

    Wyoming Army National Guard
    readiness
    National Guard
    NBWC2023

