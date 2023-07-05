U.S. Air Force Airmen marshal a KC-135 Stratotanker as part of Mobility Guardian 23 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2023. International and Joint forces honed readiness and interoperability in challenging environments across missions including aerial refueling, aeromedical evacuation, the Global Air Mobility Support System (GAMSS), command and control, and humanitarian and disaster assistance. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 19:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890356
|VIRIN:
|230711-F-PU288-8848
|Filename:
|DOD_109764734
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Airmen develop multi-capable airmen skillset during Mobility Guardian 2023, by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT