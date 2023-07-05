Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Airmen develop multi-capable airmen skillset during Mobility Guardian 2023

    JAPAN

    07.11.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen marshal a KC-135 Stratotanker as part of Mobility Guardian 23 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2023. International and Joint forces honed readiness and interoperability in challenging environments across missions including aerial refueling, aeromedical evacuation, the Global Air Mobility Support System (GAMSS), command and control, and humanitarian and disaster assistance. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 19:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890356
    VIRIN: 230711-F-PU288-8848
    Filename: DOD_109764734
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Airmen develop multi-capable airmen skillset during Mobility Guardian 2023, by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Mobility Guardian
    Free And Open Indo Pacific
    MG23

