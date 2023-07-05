The 111th Attack Wing Public Affairs Office highlights the operations and personnel for the June of 2023. (Pennsylvania Air National Guard video by Master Sergeant Tyrone G Mitchell/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 15:56
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|890336
|VIRIN:
|230714-Z-VP778-4200
|Filename:
|DOD_109764275
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 111th Attack Wing June 2023 Spotlight, by MSgt Tyrone Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
