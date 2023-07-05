Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Force Reserve Band plays in Colombia

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA

    07.13.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Mitchell Meppelink 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA (July 13, 2023) The U.S. Marine Force Reserve Band plays for a crowd of students from La Escuela de Musica Coral Tierra Bomba on the island of Tierra Bomba during UNITAS LXIV, July 13, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 15:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890327
    VIRIN: 230713-N-RL853-4003
    Filename: DOD_109764171
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: CARTAGENA, CO 

    TAGS

    COMMUNITY RELATIONS
    PARTNER NATIONS
    UNITAS
    USMC BAND
    UNITAS LXIV
    UNITAS 2023

