Coalition partners participated in an airdrop during Mobility Guardian 23, July 12, 2023, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. MG23 is a multilateral exercise involving joint foreign partners to showcase coalition ability in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 12:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890289
|VIRIN:
|230710-F-JT564-2488
|Filename:
|DOD_109763664
|Length:
|00:05:07
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Mobility Guardian 23 Coalition Airdrop, by SSgt Christian Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
