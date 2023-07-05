Grand Forks AFB celebrates naturalization

Airmen assigned to the 319th Reconnaissance Wing celebrated the naturalization of eight airmen, Jul. 7, 2023, at the Northern Lights J.R. Rockers Club on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The celebration was organized and held by the base Diversity & Inclusion Council. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)
|07.07.2023
|07.14.2023 11:58
|Package
|890273
|230714-F-JO744-1001
|DOD_109763502
|00:05:58
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|2
|2
