    Grand Forks AFB celebrates naturalization

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 319th Reconnaissance Wing celebrated the naturalization of eight airmen, Jul. 7, 2023, at the Northern Lights J.R. Rockers Club on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The celebration was organized and held by the base Diversity & Inclusion Council. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 11:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890273
    VIRIN: 230714-F-JO744-1001
    Filename: DOD_109763502
    Length: 00:05:58
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Forks AFB celebrates naturalization, by A1C Raisa Christie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    naturalization
    Grand Forks AFB
    Diversity & Inclusion Council

