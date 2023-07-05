Grand Forks AFB celebrates naturalization

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 319th Reconnaissance Wing celebrated the naturalization of eight airmen, Jul. 7, 2023, at the Northern Lights J.R. Rockers Club on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The celebration was organized and held by the base Diversity & Inclusion Council. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)