Fort McCoy Garrison commander gives remarks during 2023 U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company change-of-command ceremony

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger gives his remarks July 12, 2023, during the 2023 U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company change-of-command ceremony in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the ceremony, Maj. Randy D. Downs took command of the company from Lt. Col. James F. Lavelle. Messenger reflected on Lavelle's time as commander and welcomed Downs. Messenger served as presiding officer for the event. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)