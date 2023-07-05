U.S. Marines with 8th Communication Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force, and ally forces participate in the NATO-led Coalition Warrior and Interoperability Exploration, Experimentation, Examination Exercise (CWIX) in Bydgoszcz, Poland, June 19, 2023. CWIX is an annual event designed to perfect inoperability between NATO members and partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Richardson and Lance Cpl. Maxwell Cook)
|06.19.2023
|07.14.2023 12:00
|Video Productions
|890248
|230714-M-BL112-1001
|DOD_109763370
|00:01:41
|PL
|1
|1
