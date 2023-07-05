Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CWIX 2023

    POLAND

    06.19.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Maxwell Cook and Lance Cpl. Jacob Richardson

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with 8th Communication Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force, and ally forces participate in the NATO-led Coalition Warrior and Interoperability Exploration, Experimentation, Examination Exercise (CWIX) in Bydgoszcz, Poland, June 19, 2023. CWIX is an annual event designed to perfect inoperability between NATO members and partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Richardson and Lance Cpl. Maxwell Cook)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 12:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890248
    VIRIN: 230714-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_109763370
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: PL

    USMC
    Marine Corps
    Technology
    Joint Operations
    Training
    Computers

