video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/890248" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 8th Communication Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force, and ally forces participate in the NATO-led Coalition Warrior and Interoperability Exploration, Experimentation, Examination Exercise (CWIX) in Bydgoszcz, Poland, June 19, 2023. CWIX is an annual event designed to perfect inoperability between NATO members and partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Richardson and Lance Cpl. Maxwell Cook)