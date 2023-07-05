PALS 23: DAY 4 CULTURAL EVENT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Amphibious and maritime leader participate in a cultural event following the closing of the ninth iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Bali, Indonesia, July 13, 2023. The event allowed PALS participants to better understand Indonesian culture with the goal of strengthening relationships and enhancing mutual trust and partnership. This year's symposium hosted senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Arianna Lindheimer)