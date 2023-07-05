Amphibious and maritime leader participate in a cultural event following the closing of the ninth iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Bali, Indonesia, July 13, 2023. The event allowed PALS participants to better understand Indonesian culture with the goal of strengthening relationships and enhancing mutual trust and partnership. This year's symposium hosted senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Arianna Lindheimer)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 05:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890221
|VIRIN:
|230713-M-AL123-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109762706
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|BALI, ID
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PALS 23: DAY 4 CULTURAL EVENT, by Cpl Arianna Lindheimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT