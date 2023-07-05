Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PALS 23: Day 2 Capabilities Demonstration and Closing Ceremony

    BALI, INDONESIA

    07.12.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Indonesian Marine Corps, and other senior leaders from the Indo-Pacific region observe the capabilities demonstration performed by the Indonesian Marine Corps and the closing ceremony of the ninth iteration of Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2023, Bali, Indonesia, July 13, 2023. PALS consists of discussions, engagements and presentations which fortify cooperation, confront common threats, protect shared resources, and uphold freedom of the seas and skies across the Indo-Pacific region. This year's symposium hosts senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Location: BALI, ID

    TAGS

    Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium
    Free and Open IndoPacific
    PALS 23
    Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 23
    Strengthened Relationships
    Korps Marinir TNI AL

