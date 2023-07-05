Airmen from the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron perform maintenance on A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 15, 2023. The 357th FGS was responsible for the maintenance of the 357th Fighter Squadron’s A-10s that were used to train fighter pilots. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
|06.15.2023
|07.13.2023 19:23
|Package
|890174
|230813-F-AL288-1001
|DOD_109761893
|00:01:17
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|1
|1
This work, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron: fired up, by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
