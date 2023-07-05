Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    357th Fighter Generation Squadron: fired up

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    Airmen from the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron perform maintenance on A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 15, 2023. The 357th FGS was responsible for the maintenance of the 357th Fighter Squadron’s A-10s that were used to train fighter pilots. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 19:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890174
    VIRIN: 230813-F-AL288-1001
    Filename: DOD_109761893
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron: fired up, by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    A-10
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    maintenance
    Dragons
    357th FGS

