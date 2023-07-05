2023 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Marksmanship

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/890167" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers of the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition go through the various range obstacles to test their marksmanship on July 12, 2023, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tests the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto with additional footage provided by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas)