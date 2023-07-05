Soldiers of the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition go through the various range obstacles to test their marksmanship on July 12, 2023, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tests the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto with additional footage provided by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 22:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|890167
|VIRIN:
|230712-Z-KX552-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109761695
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|AK, US
|Hometown:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Hometown:
|WACO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 2023 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Marksmanship, by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
