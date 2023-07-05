The Air Force Services Center announced the winners of the 2023 Air Force Art Contest July 11. Here's a look at the winning entries. (By AFIMSC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 14:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890153
|VIRIN:
|230713-F-ZZ988-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109760861
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Air Force Art Contest Winners, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFSVC announces 2023 Air Force Art Contest winners
