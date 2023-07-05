Two B-52H Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 69th Bomb Squadron from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, land at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 11, 2023. The B-52s will be conducting a bomber Agile Combat Employment exercise as well as integration training with allied nations and partner organizations to enhance integration, interoperability and strengthen enduring relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Wright)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 16:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890147
|VIRIN:
|230711-F-CD213-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109760722
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-52s in JBER: Arrival, by SrA Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
