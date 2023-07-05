B-52s in JBER: Arrival

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two B-52H Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 69th Bomb Squadron from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, land at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 11, 2023. The B-52s will be conducting a bomber Agile Combat Employment exercise as well as integration training with allied nations and partner organizations to enhance integration, interoperability and strengthen enduring relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Wright)