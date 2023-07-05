Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52s in JBER: Arrival

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Wright 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Two B-52H Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 69th Bomb Squadron from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, land at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 11, 2023. The B-52s will be conducting a bomber Agile Combat Employment exercise as well as integration training with allied nations and partner organizations to enhance integration, interoperability and strengthen enduring relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Wright)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 16:26
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    This work, B-52s in JBER: Arrival, by SrA Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACE
    5thBombWing
    BTF
    TeamMinot

