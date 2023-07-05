The 55th Medical Group at Offutt AFB held a change of command ceremony officiated by Col. Mark Howard, commander, 55th Wing on July 7th, 2023 where Col. Tracy Bozung assumed command from Col. Christopher Backus.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 12:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|890138
|VIRIN:
|230707-F-CV998-5906
|Filename:
|DOD_109760415
|Length:
|00:39:58
|Location:
|NE, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 55th Medical Group Change of Command, by Kevin Schwandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
