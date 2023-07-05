Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    55th Medical Group Change of Command

    NE, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Video by Kevin Schwandt 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    The 55th Medical Group at Offutt AFB held a change of command ceremony officiated by Col. Mark Howard, commander, 55th Wing on July 7th, 2023 where Col. Tracy Bozung assumed command from Col. Christopher Backus.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 12:51
    Length: 00:39:58
    Location: NE, US

    Offutt AFB
    55th Wing

