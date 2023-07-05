Chief Master Sgt. Erik Thompson, command chief of Air Education and Training Command sat down for a exit interview after 30 years of service to discuss his career and time serving as the AETC command chief.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 12:04
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|890126
|VIRIN:
|230615-F-GV347-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109760304
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Thompson exit interview: AETC providing Airmen a solid foundation and developing them throughout their careers, by TSgt Keith James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
