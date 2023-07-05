Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Thompson exit interview: AETC providing Airmen a solid foundation and developing them throughout their careers

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Keith James 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Erik Thompson, command chief of Air Education and Training Command sat down for a exit interview after 30 years of service to discuss his career and time serving as the AETC command chief.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 12:04
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: US

    TAGS

    development
    foundation
    training
    AETC
    TheFirstCommand
    Chief Erik Thompson

