State Partnership Program Celebrates 30 Years

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/890124" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army Maj. Gen. William Zana, director of strategic plans, policy and international affairs for the National Guard Bureau, speaks to the media about the 30th anniversary of the State Partnership Program. The program has successfully built 88 partnerships with 100 nations around the globe.