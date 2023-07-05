Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    State Partnership Program Celebrates 30 Years

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Army Maj. Gen. William Zana, director of strategic plans, policy and international affairs for the National Guard Bureau, speaks to the media about the 30th anniversary of the State Partnership Program. The program has successfully built 88 partnerships with 100 nations around the globe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 11:28
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 890124
    Filename: DOD_109760279
    Length: 00:29:44
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State Partnership Program Celebrates 30 Years, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT