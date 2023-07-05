State Partnership Program Celebrates 30 Years

Army Maj. Gen. William Zana, director of strategic plans, policy and international affairs for the National Guard Bureau, speaks to the media about the 30th anniversary of the State Partnership Program. The program has successfully built 88 partnerships with 100 nations around the globe.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 11:28
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|890124
|Filename:
|DOD_109760279
|Length:
|00:29:44
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
