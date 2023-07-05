Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Parent's Day

    ROBINS AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Video by Ivan Rivera 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    National Parent’s Day Animation created as a promotional media at the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 132, 2023. This animation was created as a promotional media to observe National Parent’s Day (U.S. Air Force Reserve still graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 11:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890120
    VIRIN: 230713-F-ML705-1001
    Filename: DOD_109760271
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: ROBINS AFB, GA, US

    TAGS

    Parents
    Honor
    Day
    Observance
    AFRC
    Celebration

