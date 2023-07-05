British Army officer cadets with the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst conduct a simulated assault during the academy exercise Dynamic Victory at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 12, 2023. The exercise, and training in Germany, are part of the curriculum that lie between an officer cadet and their commissioning as an Army officer in the British Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christian Carrillo)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 10:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890102
|VIRIN:
|230712-A-MC970-5020
|Filename:
|DOD_109759854
|Length:
|00:05:29
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, RMAS Cadets Train in Grafenwoehr, by SPC Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
