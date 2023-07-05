USSPACECOM trains with southern partners

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 72nd Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Squadron and partner nations deploy an Olympus Bolt antenna during Exercise Resolute Sentinel, 11 July 2023, at Cordova Air Base, Rionegro, Colombia. This antenna, designed for rapid deployment, forms a crucial component of the Space Command's Agile Combat Employment electronic warfare system. Its purpose during this multinational exercise is to provide training to partner nations and enhance the space defense capabilities of the region, emphasizing collaborative efforts. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock)