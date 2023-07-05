Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSPACECOM trains with southern partners

    RIONEGRO, COLOMBIA

    07.11.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    Members of the 72nd Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Squadron and partner nations deploy an Olympus Bolt antenna during Exercise Resolute Sentinel, 11 July 2023, at Cordova Air Base, Rionegro, Colombia. This antenna, designed for rapid deployment, forms a crucial component of the Space Command's Agile Combat Employment electronic warfare system. Its purpose during this multinational exercise is to provide training to partner nations and enhance the space defense capabilities of the region, emphasizing collaborative efforts. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 12:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889992
    VIRIN: 230711-F-JQ052-9601
    Filename: DOD_109757283
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: RIONEGRO, CO 

    Air Force Space Command

    United States Space Force

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    AFSOUTH
    RS23
    ResoluteSentinel
    ResoluteSentinel23

