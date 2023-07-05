Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Underwater Promotion Ceremony, Feb. 2023

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.18.2023

    Video by Capt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Cpt. Austin May, public affairs officer, Area Support Group - Kuwait, gets promoted from 1st Lieutenant by Maj. Cory Bell, executive officer, ASG-KU, during a scuba dive in Dubai, UAE, Feb. 17, 2023.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 10:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889990
    VIRIN: 230218-A-FM739-9458
    Filename: DOD_109757186
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: DUBAI, AE 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Promotion
    SCUBA
    Underwater
    ASG-KU

