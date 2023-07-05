Underwater Promotion Ceremony, Feb. 2023

Cpt. Austin May, public affairs officer, Area Support Group - Kuwait, gets promoted from 1st Lieutenant by Maj. Cory Bell, executive officer, ASG-KU, during a scuba dive in Dubai, UAE, Feb. 17, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 10:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889990
|VIRIN:
|230218-A-FM739-9458
|Filename:
|DOD_109757186
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|DUBAI, AE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
