    USAG Ft Hamilton Independence Day Garrison Birthday Concert & Fireworks Celebration June 16th, 2023

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Video by Mark Getman and Ephraim Rodriguez

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn, NY - June 16, 2023: Crowds of military personnel, civilians, and Fort Hamilton residents gather at the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton for a festive celebration. The event features an array of outdoor food vendors, live music performances, and culminates in a spectacular 30-minute fireworks display, captured in this video. (U.S. Army Video and Audio by Ephraim Rodriguez/Photos by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs).

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 20:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889893
    VIRIN: 230616-A-LO645-2773
    Filename: DOD_109755864
    Length: 00:23:31
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, USAG Ft Hamilton Independence Day Garrison Birthday Concert & Fireworks Celebration June 16th, 2023, by Mark Getman and Ephraim Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brooklyn
    NYC
    Army Birthday
    Independence Day
    USAG Fort Hamilton

