Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn, NY - June 16, 2023: Crowds of military personnel, civilians, and Fort Hamilton residents gather at the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton for a festive celebration. The event features an array of outdoor food vendors, live music performances, and culminates in a spectacular 30-minute fireworks display, captured in this video. (U.S. Army Video and Audio by Ephraim Rodriguez/Photos by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs).
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 20:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889893
|VIRIN:
|230616-A-LO645-2773
|Filename:
|DOD_109755864
|Length:
|00:23:31
|Location:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USAG Ft Hamilton Independence Day Garrison Birthday Concert & Fireworks Celebration June 16th, 2023, by Mark Getman and Ephraim Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
