USAG Ft Hamilton Independence Day Garrison Birthday Concert & Fireworks Celebration June 16th, 2023

Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn, NY - June 16, 2023: Crowds of military personnel, civilians, and Fort Hamilton residents gather at the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton for a festive celebration. The event features an array of outdoor food vendors, live music performances, and culminates in a spectacular 30-minute fireworks display, captured in this video. (U.S. Army Video and Audio by Ephraim Rodriguez/Photos by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs).