    Coast Guard medevacs master from tug near Zarembo Island, Alaska

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka medevaced a 62-year-old man from a tug near Zarembo Island, Alaska, July 10, 2023. Watchstanders at the Sector Juneau command center received a medevac request from the first mate aboard 99-foot tug Miki Hana for the vessel's master who was experiencing symptoms related to a previous medical condition. Coast Guard courtesy video.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 17:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889882
    VIRIN: 230710-G-G0217-1000
    Filename: DOD_109755463
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: JUNEAU, AK, US 

    alaska
    coast guard air station sitka

