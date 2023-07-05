An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka medevaced a 62-year-old man from a tug near Zarembo Island, Alaska, July 10, 2023. Watchstanders at the Sector Juneau command center received a medevac request from the first mate aboard 99-foot tug Miki Hana for the vessel's master who was experiencing symptoms related to a previous medical condition. Coast Guard courtesy video.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 17:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889882
|VIRIN:
|230710-G-G0217-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109755463
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|JUNEAU, AK, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard medevacs master from tug near Zarembo Island, Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT