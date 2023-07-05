Vermont Guard Responds to Flooding in Vermont

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889876" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A UH-72 Lakota Helicopter assigned to the 1st Battalion, 224th Aviation Battalion, Vermont National Guard, flies over flood damaged areas of Vermont, to include the capital building in Montpelier, Vermont, July 11, 2023. This unit's mission was to survey heavy rain damage and report if there were stranded people that needed rescuing due to the recent storm that caused flooding throughout Vermont. (U.S. Air National Guard b-roll by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis)