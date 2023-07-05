A UH-72 Lakota Helicopter assigned to the 1st Battalion, 224th Aviation Battalion, Vermont National Guard, flies over flood damaged areas of Vermont, to include the capital building in Montpelier, Vermont, July 11, 2023. This unit's mission was to survey heavy rain damage and report if there were stranded people that needed rescuing due to the recent storm that caused flooding throughout Vermont. (U.S. Air National Guard b-roll by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 16:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889876
|VIRIN:
|230711-Z-FV499-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109755425
|Length:
|00:06:41
|Location:
|VT, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Vermont Guard Responds to Flooding in Vermont, by SMSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT