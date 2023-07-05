Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vermont Guard Responds to Flooding in Vermont

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VT, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    A UH-72 Lakota Helicopter assigned to the 1st Battalion, 224th Aviation Battalion, Vermont National Guard, flies over flood damaged areas of Vermont, to include the capital building in Montpelier, Vermont, July 11, 2023. This unit's mission was to survey heavy rain damage and report if there were stranded people that needed rescuing due to the recent storm that caused flooding throughout Vermont. (U.S. Air National Guard b-roll by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 16:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889876
    VIRIN: 230711-Z-FV499-2001
    Filename: DOD_109755425
    Length: 00:06:41
    Location: VT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont Guard Responds to Flooding in Vermont, by SMSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vermont
    Flooding
    Response
    Vermont National Guard
    Green Mountain Boys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT