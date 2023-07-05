The French Fourragere was awarded for the heroism and bravery shown throughout the battle of Belleau Wood. To this day Marines with 6th Marine regiment, 2d Marine division are awarded the French Fourragere for their efforts and sacrifices throughout the past 105 years, and continue to uphold the legacy for Marines in the past, present, and future. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Cassidy Shepherd)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 16:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889871
|VIRIN:
|230711-M-IA046-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109755369
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|CAMP LEJU, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Legacy To Uphold, by Cpl Cassidy Shepherd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
