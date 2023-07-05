Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Legacy To Uphold

    CAMP LEJU, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Video by Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd 

    2nd Marine Division

    The French Fourragere was awarded for the heroism and bravery shown throughout the battle of Belleau Wood. To this day Marines with 6th Marine regiment, 2d Marine division are awarded the French Fourragere for their efforts and sacrifices throughout the past 105 years, and continue to uphold the legacy for Marines in the past, present, and future. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Cassidy Shepherd)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Location: CAMP LEJU, NC, US

