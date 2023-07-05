A Legacy To Uphold

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889871" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The French Fourragere was awarded for the heroism and bravery shown throughout the battle of Belleau Wood. To this day Marines with 6th Marine regiment, 2d Marine division are awarded the French Fourragere for their efforts and sacrifices throughout the past 105 years, and continue to uphold the legacy for Marines in the past, present, and future. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Cassidy Shepherd)