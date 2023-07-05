Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski is participating in an exercise with Fort Cavazos.

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Video by Eric Franklin 

    Fort Cavazos Public Affairs Office

    Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski is participating in an exercise with Fort Cavazos. The training solidifies the commitment and collaboration between the two departments. Despite the security fence separating them, they recognize the importance of working seamlessly together. Both departments bring unique assets and resources to the table, and their combined skill sets are considered second to none in the Central Texas area.

    The integration of new radio equipment is essential for seamless communication during operations. While there may be initial challenges or bugs to work out, addressing these issues during training ensures that the system will function perfectly in real-life situations.

    Chief Kubinski suggests that other installations or cities seeking partnerships should prioritize communication and initiate contact. Making a phone call or visiting the counterpart's headquarters can open doors for collaboration. He emphasizes the positive impact of establishing relationships and working together to enhance emergency services for the benefit of their citizens. The strong connection between Killeen and Fort Cavazos has doubled their capacity and strengthened their ability to serve the community effectively.

    The conversation ends with an expression of appreciation for the interview and the positive exchange that took place.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 16:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 889869
    VIRIN: 230711-A-VK434-4241
    Filename: DOD_109755222
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: US

