video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889869" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski is participating in an exercise with Fort Cavazos. The training solidifies the commitment and collaboration between the two departments. Despite the security fence separating them, they recognize the importance of working seamlessly together. Both departments bring unique assets and resources to the table, and their combined skill sets are considered second to none in the Central Texas area.



The integration of new radio equipment is essential for seamless communication during operations. While there may be initial challenges or bugs to work out, addressing these issues during training ensures that the system will function perfectly in real-life situations.



Chief Kubinski suggests that other installations or cities seeking partnerships should prioritize communication and initiate contact. Making a phone call or visiting the counterpart's headquarters can open doors for collaboration. He emphasizes the positive impact of establishing relationships and working together to enhance emergency services for the benefit of their citizens. The strong connection between Killeen and Fort Cavazos has doubled their capacity and strengthened their ability to serve the community effectively.



The conversation ends with an expression of appreciation for the interview and the positive exchange that took place.