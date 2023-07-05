Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Get Ready for the 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Defense Health Agency

    Description: The MHSRS is the Department of Defense’s foremost scientific meeting. It provides a venue for presenting new scientific knowledge resulting from military-unique research and development, focused specifically on the unique medical needs of the Warfighter. The 2023 symposium is August 14-17. Learn more about MHSRS at https://mhsrs.health.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 12:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889829
    VIRIN: 230711-O-AY809-1183
    Filename: DOD_109754674
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get Ready for the 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium!, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    research
    medical research
    MHSRS
    MHSRS2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT