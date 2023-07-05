Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Anniston Army Depot Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Video by Ben Williams 

    Anniston Army Depot

    Anniston Army Depot hosted its Change of Command ceremony on Tuesday, July 11 at 9 a.m. CDT. You are cordially invited to witness Col. Eric McCoy relinquish command to Col. Craig Daniel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 12:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 889819
    VIRIN: 230711-A-IY796-1001
    Filename: DOD_109754610
    Length: 00:47:39
    Location: ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Anniston Army Depot Change of Command, by Ben Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Anniston Army Depot Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT