Anniston Army Depot hosted its Change of Command ceremony on Tuesday, July 11 at 9 a.m. CDT. You are cordially invited to witness Col. Eric McCoy relinquish command to Col. Craig Daniel.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 12:32
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|889819
|VIRIN:
|230711-A-IY796-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109754610
|Length:
|00:47:39
|Location:
|ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 2023 Anniston Army Depot Change of Command, by Ben Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT