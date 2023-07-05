Biomarkers of the body’s natural responses indicate whether an infection is viral or bacterial. MeMed’s Key is the latest way to listen to what the body is telling us. A new diagnostic test can quickly determine if an illness with a fever is caused by a bacterial versus a viral infection, an important distinction in speeding up administering the appropriate treatment. Additionally, it also can help reduce the further emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, which is a serious global health threat.
Learn more about this “Body Language” technology in JSTO in the News’ January 2023 issue.
