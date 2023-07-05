Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Body Language

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    Biomarkers of the body’s natural responses indicate whether an infection is viral or bacterial. MeMed’s Key is the latest way to listen to what the body is telling us. A new diagnostic test can quickly determine if an illness with a fever is caused by a bacterial versus a viral infection, an important distinction in speeding up administering the appropriate treatment. Additionally, it also can help reduce the further emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, which is a serious global health threat.
    Learn more about this “Body Language” technology in JSTO in the News’ January 2023 issue.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 11:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889816
    VIRIN: 230630-D-D0490-1001
    Filename: DOD_109754592
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Body Language, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    biomarker
    JSTO in the News
    Detection/Navigation
    biomarker detection
    antibiotic resistance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT