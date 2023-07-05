video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Biomarkers of the body’s natural responses indicate whether an infection is viral or bacterial. MeMed’s Key is the latest way to listen to what the body is telling us. A new diagnostic test can quickly determine if an illness with a fever is caused by a bacterial versus a viral infection, an important distinction in speeding up administering the appropriate treatment. Additionally, it also can help reduce the further emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, which is a serious global health threat.

Learn more about this “Body Language” technology in JSTO in the News’ January 2023 issue.