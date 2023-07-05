Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: U.S. Sens. visit 4th Infantry Division at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    07.10.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Pete Ricketts of New England, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Angus King of Maine, and Richard Durbin ofIllinois, visited U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division; and 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment; both supporting the 4th Infantry Division, during a congressional delegation visit to Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, June 10. The delegation visited in conjunction with the ongoing NATO Summit in nearby Vilnius. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 06:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889734
    VIRIN: 230710-Z-AS463-1300
    Filename: DOD_109754063
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: PABRADE, LT 

    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Sens. visit 4th Infantry Division at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

