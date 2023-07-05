Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salt Lake Shred host Military Night at AUDL Game

    HERRIMAN, UT, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. True Thao 

    358th Public Affairs Detachment

    The Salt Lake Shred host Military Night during an American
    Ultimate Disc League game against Portland Nitro at Zions Bank Stadium on
    July 7, 2023.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 07:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889719
    VIRIN: 230707-A-BW446-1005
    Filename: DOD_109753793
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: HERRIMAN, UT, US 

    This work, Salt Lake Shred host Military Night at AUDL Game, by SSG True Thao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    358th PAD
    Military Night
    SLC Shred
    AUDL

