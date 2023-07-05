The Salt Lake Shred host Military Night during an American
Ultimate Disc League game against Portland Nitro at Zions Bank Stadium on
July 7, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 07:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889719
|VIRIN:
|230707-A-BW446-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109753793
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|HERRIMAN, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Salt Lake Shred host Military Night at AUDL Game, by SSG True Thao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
