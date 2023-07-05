Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    French, U.S. Forces conduct Search and Rescue

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.10.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    French Air and Space Force A400M pilots conduct a search and rescue mission over the Pacific Ocean on July 10, 2023. The crews were alerted and searched the ocean for a disabled vessel, which they located and provided air support for local search and rescue crews. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 00:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889717
    VIRIN: 230710-F-ES635-1118
    Filename: DOD_109753634
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    SAR
    Guam
    French
    AMC
    Mobility Guardian

