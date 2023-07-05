French, U.S. Forces conduct Search and Rescue

French Air and Space Force A400M pilots conduct a search and rescue mission over the Pacific Ocean on July 10, 2023. The crews were alerted and searched the ocean for a disabled vessel, which they located and provided air support for local search and rescue crews. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 00:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889717
|VIRIN:
|230710-F-ES635-1118
|Filename:
|DOD_109753634
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
