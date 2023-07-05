Team Edwards Conducts All Female Flyover for National Women's Soccer League

Team Edwards sent an all female crew from the 412th Operations Group to conduct a special flyover for the National Women's Soccer League at PayPal Park July 9 in San Jose, California. The flyover for Team USA's send off to the FIFA Women's World Cup was a special opportunity for training and to practice mission accuracy.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 20:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889710
|VIRIN:
|230710-F-SU785-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109753417
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
