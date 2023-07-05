Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Edwards Conducts All Female Flyover for National Women's Soccer League

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Video by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Team Edwards sent an all female crew from the 412th Operations Group to conduct a special flyover for the National Women's Soccer League at PayPal Park July 9 in San Jose, California. The flyover for Team USA's send off to the FIFA Women's World Cup was a special opportunity for training and to practice mission accuracy.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 20:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889710
    VIRIN: 230710-F-SU785-1001
    Filename: DOD_109753417
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    flyover
    edwards air force base
    USA
    AFMC
    National Women's Soccer League

