    USS Mesa Verde departs on deployment with Bataan ARG

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kris Lindstrom 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    230710-N-GN619-1001
    NORFOLK, Va. - The amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) pulls away from the pier, departing Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled deployment, July 10, 2023. U.S. Marines and Sailors of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (BAT ARG) / 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) (Special Operations Capable) (SOC) departed Norfolk, and Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina after completing a comprehensive, nine-month training program. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 16:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889698
    VIRIN: 230710-N-GN619-1001
    Filename: DOD_109752991
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    This work, USS Mesa Verde departs on deployment with Bataan ARG, by PO1 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LPD 19
    USS Mesa Verde
    Bataan ARG
    Expeditionary Strike Group 2

