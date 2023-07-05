230710-N-GN619-1001
NORFOLK, Va. - The amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) pulls away from the pier, departing Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled deployment, July 10, 2023. U.S. Marines and Sailors of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (BAT ARG) / 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) (Special Operations Capable) (SOC) departed Norfolk, and Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina after completing a comprehensive, nine-month training program. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 16:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889698
|VIRIN:
|230710-N-GN619-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109752991
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Mesa Verde departs on deployment with Bataan ARG, by PO1 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT