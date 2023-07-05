2nd Marine Aircraft Wing's 82nd Birthday

The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) celebrates its 82nd birthday and celebrates 50 years of women in naval aviation. 2nd MAW is the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 16:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889694
|VIRIN:
|230705-M-LB029-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109752824
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
