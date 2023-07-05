Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing's 82nd Birthday

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Hernandez 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) celebrates its 82nd birthday and celebrates 50 years of women in naval aviation. 2nd MAW is the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 16:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889694
    VIRIN: 230705-M-LB029-1002
    Filename: DOD_109752824
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 

    North Carolina
    USMC
    2nd MAW
    anniversary
    history
    USMCnews

