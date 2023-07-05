Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Office of Special Investigations Region 1 Assumption of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Video by Christopher Decker, Jeffery Harris, Ryan Law and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Colonel Randel W. Pendleton assumes command of Region 1 of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations on July 10, 2023, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. OSI provides professional investigative service to commanders of all Department of the Air Force activities. Its primary responsibilities are criminal investigations and counterintelligence services. (U.S. Air Force video by the 88th Air Base Wing)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 15:53
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 889687
    VIRIN: 230710-F-F3456-1001
    Filename: DOD_109752572
    Length: 00:27:58
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Office of Special Investigations Region 1 Assumption of Command, by Christopher Decker, Jeffery Harris, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Command
    Pendleton
    Assumption
    Wright-Patt
    AFOSI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT