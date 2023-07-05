Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 National Guard Best Warrior Competition Army Combat Fitness Test (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ashley Motley 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition participate in the Army Combat Fitness Test to challenge their physical fitness abilities on July 9, 2023, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Ashley Motley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 00:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889686
    VIRIN: 230709-Z-GJ822-1001
    Filename: DOD_109752552
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 National Guard Best Warrior Competition Army Combat Fitness Test (B-Roll), by SFC Ashley Motley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Readiness
    Army National Guard
    GoGuard
    ACFT
    NBWC2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT