Soldiers of the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition participate in the Army Combat Fitness Test to challenge their physical fitness abilities on July 9, 2023, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Ashley Motley)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 00:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889686
|VIRIN:
|230709-Z-GJ822-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109752552
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
This work, 2023 National Guard Best Warrior Competition Army Combat Fitness Test (B-Roll), by SFC Ashley Motley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
