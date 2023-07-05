A Message from Gen. Eric M. Smith

General Eric M. Smith, the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, delivers a message to the force on the occasion of General David H. Berger's retirement and relinquishment of command, July 10, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by SSgt John A. Martinez Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 13:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889683
|VIRIN:
|230710-M-SG166-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109752469
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Commandant of the Marine Corps
Marine Corps
