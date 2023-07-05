Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Message from Gen. Eric M. Smith

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Martinez 

    Communication Directorate             

    General Eric M. Smith, the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, delivers a message to the force on the occasion of General David H. Berger's retirement and relinquishment of command, July 10, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by SSgt John A. Martinez Jr.)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 13:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889683
    VIRIN: 230710-M-SG166-1001
    Filename: DOD_109752469
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Message from Gen. Eric M. Smith, by SSgt John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commandant of the Marine Corps

    Marine Corps

    TAGS

    Eric Smith
    ACMC

