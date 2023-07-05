Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-323 Take Off

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Johnson 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, depart on a trans-Pacific flight enroute to support Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) 23 on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 6, 2023. MASA is a bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of Philippines and the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at exchanging interoperability and coordination focused on aviation-related capabilities. During MASA 23, Filipino and U.S. Marines conduct different training evolutions including live-fire, air assaults, and subject matter expert exchanges across aviation, ground, and logistics capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 20:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889676
    VIRIN: 230706-M-OO167-1001
    Filename: DOD_109752399
    Length: 00:04:21
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    USMC
    IMEF
    MCAS Miramar
    3rdMAW
    MASA 23
    VMM-323

