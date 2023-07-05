U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, depart on a trans-Pacific flight enroute to support Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) 23 on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 6, 2023. MASA is a bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of Philippines and the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at exchanging interoperability and coordination focused on aviation-related capabilities. During MASA 23, Filipino and U.S. Marines conduct different training evolutions including live-fire, air assaults, and subject matter expert exchanges across aviation, ground, and logistics capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 20:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889676
|VIRIN:
|230706-M-OO167-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109752399
|Length:
|00:04:21
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, VMFA-323 Take Off, by LCpl Nicholas Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT