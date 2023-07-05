Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230710-N-KK394-1001

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. - The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) departs Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled deployment, July 10, 2023. U.S. Marines and Sailors of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (BAT ARG) / 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) (Special Operations Capable) (SOC) departed Norfolk, Virginia, and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina after completing a comprehensive, nine-month training program. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 12:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889673
    VIRIN: 230710-N-KK394-1001
    Filename: DOD_109752205
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    TAGS

    Bataan
    LHD 5
    Norfolk
    deployment
    BAT ARG

