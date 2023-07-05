NORFOLK, Va. - The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) departs Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled deployment, July 10, 2023. U.S. Marines and Sailors of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (BAT ARG) / 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) (Special Operations Capable) (SOC) departed Norfolk, Virginia, and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina after completing a comprehensive, nine-month training program. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 12:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889673
|VIRIN:
|230710-N-KK394-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109752205
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
