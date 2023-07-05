Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Health visits LRMC (Aroll)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.10.2023

    Video by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, visited Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany on July 10th 2023. This was Dr. Martinez-Lopez first visit as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs and wanted to focus on military medical readiness. (Video by U.S. Army SGT Kevin Henderson)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 11:09
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:09:58
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    TAGS

    Medical
    Readiness
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Health Affairs
    LRMC

