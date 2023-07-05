Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PALS 23 Opening Ceremony and Key Leader Meetings

    BALI, INDONESIA

    07.10.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Korps Marinir Republik Indonesia, and other senior leaders with shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region participate in events during Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2023, July 10, 2023. PALS brings together Allied and partner amphibious and maritime force leaders, experts, and practitioners from around the Indo-Pacific to share ideas, best practices, and recent experiences with amphibious operations. This year's symposium hosts senior leadership from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 10:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889658
    VIRIN: 230710-M-LP807-1001
    Filename: DOD_109751866
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: BALI, ID

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    TAGS

    Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium
    Free and Open IndoPacific
    PALS 23
    Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 23
    Strengthened Relationships
    Korps Marinir TNI AL

