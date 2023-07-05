PALS 23 Opening Ceremony and Key Leader Meetings

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889658" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Korps Marinir Republik Indonesia, and other senior leaders with shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region participate in events during Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2023, July 10, 2023. PALS brings together Allied and partner amphibious and maritime force leaders, experts, and practitioners from around the Indo-Pacific to share ideas, best practices, and recent experiences with amphibious operations. This year's symposium hosts senior leadership from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)