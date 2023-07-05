Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Korps Marinir Republik Indonesia, and other senior leaders with shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region participate in events during Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2023, July 10, 2023. PALS brings together Allied and partner amphibious and maritime force leaders, experts, and practitioners from around the Indo-Pacific to share ideas, best practices, and recent experiences with amphibious operations. This year's symposium hosts senior leadership from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 10:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889658
|VIRIN:
|230710-M-LP807-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109751866
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|BALI, ID
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, PALS 23 Opening Ceremony and Key Leader Meetings, by LCpl Blake Gonter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
