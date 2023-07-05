For our freedom and yours (master subs)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis



“Freedom is not a given and it needs constant care.” In the past year, NATO Allies have demonstrated their unity, solidarity and resolve to protect our citizens while facing the biggest security crisis in Europe since the Second World War, Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Our democracies, our values and the rules-based order have been challenged, and we have responded. We have carried out the biggest reinforcement of our collective defence since the Cold War by putting 40,000 troops under NATO command, doubled the number of battlegroups from four to eight, and we have taken important steps to strengthen our defence measures on land, in the air, at sea and in cyber space.

Keeping our citizens safe is our core task, and NATO leaders are meeting in Vilnius this July to discuss and take decisions on a variety of key issues, including further strengthening our deterrence and defence posture.

Transcript



TEXT ON SCREEN



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH —

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General



“For almost 75 years this great Alliance has shielded our nations and it continues to do so today.”



— TEXT ON SCREEN —

FOR ALMOST 75 YEARS



THIS GREAT ALLIANCE



HAS SHIELDED OUR NATIONS



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH —

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General



“But war has returned to Europe.”



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH —

Joe Biden, US President

“NATO is being tested. All democracies are being tested.”

— TEXT ON SCREEN —

NATO IS BEING TESTED



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH —

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada



”Vladimir Putin wanted to weaken NATO.”



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH —

Joe Biden, U.S. President

“Would we respond? Or would we look the other way? One year later, we know the answer. We did respond. We would be strong, we would be united and the world would not look the other way."



— TEXT ON SCREEN —



THE WORLD WOULD NOT LOOK THE OTHER WAY



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH —

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General



“We put 40,000 troops under NATO command, with a significant air and maritime presence.

And doubled the number of NATO battlegroups from four to eight.”



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH —

Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Prime Minister of Iceland

“We haven’t seen such a unity and solidarity in many years.”



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH —

Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia

“The secret to happiness is freedom and the secret to freedom is courage. Estonia had the courage to fight for our freedom. The same applies to our Ukrainian friends. Their fight for freedom today is a reminder that freedom is not a given and it needs constant care.”



—SOUNDBITE IN FRENCH W/ ENGLISH SUBS —



Emmanuel Macron, President of France

“France, its Allies, its European partners, have only one side, the one of peace.”



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH —

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General



“NATO is a community united by our values: freedom, democracy and the rule of law. We stand together, we protect and defend each other. All for one and one for all.”



— TEXT ON SCREEN —

FREEDOM

DEMOCRACY

THE RULE OF LAW



ALL FOR ONE

ONE FOR ALL



— TEXT ON SCREEN —

FOR OUR FREEDOM AND YOURS



This video includes Getty Images’ and its third parties’ and third-party contributors’ copyrighted material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without Getty Images’ consent. For any use, please contact Getty Images: service.gi.bnl@gettyimages.com.

This video also contains Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.



Usage rights

