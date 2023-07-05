Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    El Cajon Native Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 3rd Class Cinthia Moreno

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Video by Ensign Nolan Valerio 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest

    SAN DIEGO (July 7, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Cinthia Moreno, native of El Cajon, California and stationed onboard USS Boxer (LHA 4), talks about her experiences in the Navy and of the challenges and rewards of being a medical professional. USS Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship commissioned February 11, 1995 and is the sixth ship to bear the name. Boxer’s crew is made up of approximately 1,200 officers and enlisted personnel and can accommodate up to 1,800 Marines. For more information or imagery for USS Boxer visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USSB-LHD4. For information on how to join the U.S. Navy visit https://www.navy.com. (U.S. Navy video by Ensign Nolan G. Valerio)

    TAGS

    USS Boxer
    El Cajon
    Hospital Corpsman
    ESG-3
    Navy Medical
    NTAG Southwest

