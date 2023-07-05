SAN DIEGO (July 7, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Cinthia Moreno, native of El Cajon, California and stationed onboard USS Boxer (LHA 4), talks about her experiences in the Navy and of the challenges and rewards of being a medical professional. USS Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship commissioned February 11, 1995 and is the sixth ship to bear the name. Boxer’s crew is made up of approximately 1,200 officers and enlisted personnel and can accommodate up to 1,800 Marines. For more information or imagery for USS Boxer visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USSB-LHD4. For information on how to join the U.S. Navy visit https://www.navy.com. (U.S. Navy video by Ensign Nolan G. Valerio)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 19:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|889590
|VIRIN:
|230707-N-II650-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109749469
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|EL CAJON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, El Cajon Native Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 3rd Class Cinthia Moreno, by ENS Nolan Valerio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT